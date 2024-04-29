Indian tech cos invited to London Tech Week in June

Hyderabad: World Trade Center Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam announced its collaboration with the British Deputy High Commission-Hyderabad to promote the London Tech Week. The UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade will be taking a delegation of Indian tech companies to the London Tech Week, during June 10-14, 2024.

London Tech Week is a global tech ecosystem where entrepreneurs, investors and tech leaders come together to accelerate innovation. At the event, enterprise tech leaders will get an opportunity to look into the future tech, and what it means for their organisation. This global event covers various sectors in the tech industry including AI, quantum, cyber, fintech, martech, createch, cleantech, healthtech and many more. Over 40,000 innovators, corporates, VCs and startups from across the globe will be participating.

As part of the Department for Business and Trade’s delegation, participants will be given VIP passes to the event, networking platforms to meet stakeholders, and a week-long curated visit to other tech platforms outside of London, the following week.

“The London Tech week is an ideal platform for companies from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to immerse themselves into UK’s tech ecosystem. In the past, companies like Lakshya Software and Roothoot from both the Telugu States have benefited significantly by participating in the London Tech Week, and have expanded their operations to the UK seamlessly,” said Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner, AP and Telangana.