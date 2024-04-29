Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy felicitates teen for heroic rescue in fire accident
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honoured 15-year-old Sai Charan for his heroic act of saving at least six lives during a recent fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products factory in Nandigama, Shadnagar district.
Sai Charan, accompanied by his parents, met the Chief Minister on Sunday. During their conversation, the CM inquired about Charan's efforts during the brave act and his role in rescuing the workers. The teenager, who hails from Shadnagar and recently passed his tenth-standard exams, was commended for his courage and quick thinking.
It was witnessed that, following the fire in a building, Sai Charan immediately sprang into action, alerting the workers and guiding them to safety, ensuring their escape from the burning building.
Despite the intensity of the fire, Sai Charan's swift response and courage prevented a potentially devastating loss of life. While one injury has been reported from the incident, Sai Charan's heroic actions undoubtedly prevented further casualties.