GVL urges Centre to launch 5G services in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao wrote to Union minister for communications Ashwini Vaishnaw to launch 5G services in Visakhapatnam and other parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the strategic and economic significance of Visakhapatnam, he urged launch of 5G services on a priority basis here.

In a letter Ashwini Vaishnaw, the MP congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching 5G services in 13 cities of the country, terming it as the beginning of a new digital era.

Stating that the ultra high-speed internet 5G technology will usher in a digital and economic revolution, Narasimha Rao urged the Union minister to include important tier II cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Tirupati from Andhra Pradesh in the next batch of cities to be considered for the launch of 5G services. Also, in view of the economic, strategic and security reasons, he requested the Union minister to place Visakhapatnam on top priority for launch of 5G services at the earliest.

In particular, the MP stressed on the need to bring 5G services to Visakhapatnam city on high priority as it is a very fast growing city. He added that Visakhapatnam is very important from a strategic and national security perspective as the city is home to the headquarters of Eastern Naval Command.