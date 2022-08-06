GVMC Commissioner calls for strict observation of 'Dry Day'

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmisha suggested that volunteers should be involved in the observation of the Dry Day programme on Fridays to prevent the spread of mosquitoes.

A special drive was conducted on Friday at Madhavadhara, Kalinga Nagar and other areas of GVMC's 51st ward on maintenaning dry day.

As a part of the programme, the water pots, and containers with stagnated water were examined at several houses. The Commissioner expressed his dissatisfaction over the staff after finding mosquito breed in the water containers in some houses.

Speaking on the occasion, GVMC Commissioner said at present, concrete measures have been taken to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. Similarly, by coordinating with the GVMC, secretariat staff and volunteers a wide campaign was carried out in the respective wards every day on the observance of dry day on Friday.

He appealed to the denizens to cooperate with the GVMC staff to prevent the spread of mosquitoes as there is a possibility of an increase in the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in the next two to three months due to climatic changes.

As part of the programme, a rally was organised to create awareness among the locals on dry day observance on Friday.

GVMC Zone V Commissioner RGV Krishna, AMHO A. Rajesh, EE Srinivas GVMC and secretariat staff participated in the programme.