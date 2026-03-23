GVMC Commissioner stresses on water conservation

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is committed to ensuring long-term water security for the city.

Moving towards this direction, the civic body is preparing a comprehensive Water security plan with technical support from reputed international organisations such as International Finance Corporation (IFC), Singapore Water Centre, PUB Singapore and ISF Australia. “The plan aims to scientifically assess current water resources, meet future demand and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” informed Ketan Garg, GVMC Commissioner.

Marking the ‘World Water Day’, the Commissioner further added that the plan focuses on water conservation, wastewater treatment and reuse, groundwater protection and strengthening water distribution systems by reducing non-revenue water through advanced technologies and data-driven planning. GVMC is also actively implementing the ‘Drink from Tap (DfT)’ programme to provide safe drinking water to households round the clock, in alignment with the AMRUT 2.0 mission. The programme utilises SCADA systems and automated Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) to monitor water quality and supply efficiently.

Ketan Garg informed that Visakhapatnam city currently requires approximately 400 million litres per day (MLD) of water and this demand is projected to increase to nearly 726 MLD by 2047. With Visakhapatnam rapidly emerging as a major industrial and economic hub, water demand is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.

To ensure water quality, GVMC strengthened its monitoring through mobile testing laboratories, enabling real-time testing of water samples before and after treatment. Additionally, under the XV Finance Commission and AMRUT 2.0, works for rejuvenation of 10 water bodies are currently in progress to enhance groundwater recharge and improve the city’s aesthetics.

Highlighting this year’s theme of the ‘World Water Day’ observed on March 22, ‘water and gender’, the Commissioner emphasised the crucial role of women in water management at household and city levels.