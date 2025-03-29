GVMC council meet to witness a high-voltage action today

Visakhapatnam : The council meeting of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) scheduled on Saturday is expected to witness a high-voltage action.

With an army of NDA alliance corporators submitting a representation to district collector M N Harendhira Prasad, requesting him to move no confidence motion against Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, there are enough indications that this council meeting meant for budget-approval is likely to get diverted from its agenda.

The alliance corporators took a major step to grab the mayoral seat of the GVMC and elect a new mayor in the city. Despite a week being over after the submission of representation to the district collector, there is no further step taken towards this direction.

Meanwhile, in order to safeguard the corporators’ strength, the YSRCP organised a trip to Bengaluru to ensure their party’s corporators did not switch loyalties. As some of them reached Visakhapatnam on Friday, it has to be seen whether they extend support to the alliance’s decision or protest against it.

The alliance required quorum to hold the council meeting on Saturday. With the possibility of NDA corporators demanding to elect a new Mayor in the city, there is an element of doubt whether the YSRCP corporators will attend with full majority or not as some of them are yet to return from their Bengaluru trip.

According to the alliance corporators, the budget is likely to get approved by the present Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari.

“After the budget meeting, the change of mayor is certain to happen,” says JSP corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao says that the alliance corporators have sufficient strength to elect the new mayor. Despite the number of outdoor camps the YSRCP organises to keep its flock together, no one can stop electing the new mayor,” he asserts.