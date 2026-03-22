Habitual gambler arrested in Tadipatri

Anantapur: Tadipatri rural police on Saturday arrested a habitual offender, Soma Sekhar Reddy alias Rustum, for violating bind-over conditions and remanded him to judicial custody for one month.

According to police, the accused, a resident of Poratakalony in Tadipatri town, has been involved in multiple gambling cases and was reportedly arrested nearly ten times in the past under the limits of Singanamala, Putlur, Peddapappur, and Tadipatri Rural police stations.

In view of his repeated involvement in gambling, authorities had earlier bound him over to prevent further offences.

However, he allegedly violated the conditions and was once again caught engaging in gambling activities.

Following his arrest, Soma Sekhar Reddy was produced before the Mandal Magistrate in Tadipatri, who remanded him to custody till April 20. Acting on the court’s orders, police shifted him to Tadipatri sub-jail.

CI Shivagangadhar Reddy stated that strict action is being taken against repeat offenders and warned that such actions would serve as a deterrent to those involved in illegal gambling activities.