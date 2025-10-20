Hack AP Hackathon next month in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prudhvitej Immadi informed that the ‘HackAP Hackathon’ programme, scheduled next month in Visakhapatnam, aims at encouraging start-ups that create innovative Apps and concepts.

Unveiling a poster in Visakhapatnam along with the directors of the company, the CMD stated that the ‘Hackathon’ will be organised in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence for Energy Transition (CoEET) Andhra Pradesh, established by APEPDCL and the Climate Collective Foundation to promote technological innovations in the power sector. The CMD said that startups that can present innovative technological solutions to real time problems related to the power sector can participate in the hackathon. The startups selected in the hackathon will get an opportunity to showcase their solutions in the presence of prominent figures from the state power sector. The winners will get a chance to implement pilot projects and full-scale projects in the three DISCOMs, he added. Further, Prudhvitej informed that the hackathon will be jointly organised by the three DISCOMs - APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL. For more details, enthusiasts can visit the website https://electronvibe.com/hackap-hackathon/ to register. The CMD advised that the registration process will continue till 12 midnight on October 22. Directors D Chandram, TV Suryaprakash, T Vanaja, and CGM D Suman Kalyani were present.