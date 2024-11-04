‘Haindava Sankharavam’ on January 5

Eluru: Vishwa Hindu Parishad State Vice-President Rudraraju Venugopala Raju said that they will be organising a huge public meeting ‘Haindava Sankharavam’ in Vijayawada on January 5, with a demand that Hindu temples should be freed from government control and handed over to Hindu religious organisations.

Haindava Sankharavam district preparatory meeting was held at Grand Krishna Kalyana Mandapam in Eluru on Sunday. Yajna Valkya Rajashramadhipati Krishna Charananda Bharati Swami, VHP leader Kasturi Surya Prakash, Eluru District Sanghachalak Gaddamanugu Satyanarayana, regional college student Vamsi Krishna participated and spoke as chief guests.

Venugopal Raju said that the VHP has launched a national movement to immediately enact a law to free Hindu temples from government control and hand them over to an autonomous religious system. Haindava Sankharavam Sabha will be attended by four lakh people.

Krishna Charanananda Bharathi Swamiji appealed to the Temple Trust Boards to accommodate only genuine Hindu devotees irrespective of political parties’ affiliation.

A pamphlet on Haindava Sankharavam was unveiled. Kaikaluru MLA Kamineni Srinivas, BJP state general secretary Garapati Seetharamanjaneya Chaudhary, VHP and BJP leaders participated in the meeting.