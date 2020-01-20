Handcuffed thief escaped from police station in Chittoor district

Chittoor: In a freak incident, a thief who got arrested in a tractor theft case has managed to escape with handcuffs from the police station. This incident happened at Tiruchanur police station in Chittoor district on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sources, the accused Venkatesh has been arrested in a tractor theft case. He works at the tractor's owner's house in Swarnamukhi towers. On Sunday, he pretexts to go to the bathroom and escaped from the backside of the police station.

After stealing the tractor, Venkatesh tried to sell it near Uravakonda in Anantapur district, where some unknown persons have phoned the tractor owner. With this, the tractor owner lodged a complaint at Tiruchanur police station.

On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case, arrested the accused and brought him to the police station on Sunday morning. At the afternoon time, he managed to escape along with handcuffs from the PS. On the incident, the police have initiated a search operation to nad the accused.