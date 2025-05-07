Handloom sector enters golden era under current government

Kurnool: Minister for BC Welfare, Handlooms & Textiles S. Savitha stated that Andhra Pradesh’s handloom sector is experiencing a golden era under the current government. She made this remark during the virtual bhoomi puja of 175 MSME parks across the state, including the foundation laid for a park in Banavasi, Yemmiganur mandal.

Savitha emphasized Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s commitment to weavers, noting that the previous government neglected their welfare. The current government has already provided 200 units of free electricity for handlooms and 500 for power looms. Multiple weaver clusters have been sanctioned with ₹348 crore allocated for development. Monthly exhibitions and upcoming skill development centers—including one in Yemmiganur—are also part of the plan. Eligible weavers will receive frame looms at 90% subsidy, and a ₹5 crore thrift fund is being set up.

She highlighted the inauguration of Unity Mall in Visakhapatnam, built at ₹172 crore, where handloom products will be displayed year-round. Plans are also underway for a handloom health policy, pension hikes, and a comprehensive Mega Textile Park.

Minister TG Bharath credited the Yemmiganur MLA for the park’s sanction. In the first phase, 22 acres will be developed in three months, with 50 more acres for textile units and an effluent treatment plant. Minister NMD Farooq said the parks aim to economically empower weavers. Commissioner Rekha Rani shared that ₹6.9 crore was sanctioned for roads and water facilities. Of the 77 acres, 22 will go to weavers, the rest to industries. Identity cards will enable Mudra loans and benefits.

Collector P. Ranjith Basha said the district will get MSME parks in all constituencies. Of 14 weaver societies, only 3 are active, and efforts are underway to revive the rest.