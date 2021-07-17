Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Hans India acts as bridge between people, govt: MLA MA Hafeez Khan

Hans India acts as bridge between people, govt: MLA MA Hafeez Khan
x

Legislator MA Hafeez Khan cutting a cake to mark the10th anniversary celebrations of The Hans India organised at its Kurnool office on Friday

Highlights

Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan said that though The Hans India newspaper started 10 years ago, it won the hearts of millions of people in the district. It left an indelible mark in the hearts of readers through its innovative and unbiased articles, he said.

Kurnool: Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan said that though The Hans India newspaper started 10 years ago, it won the hearts of millions of people in the district. It left an indelible mark in the hearts of readers through its innovative and unbiased articles, he said.

Participating as chief guest in the 10th anniversary celebrations of The Hans India organised at Kurnool unit office on Friday, Hafeez Khan said that it gave him immense pleasure to grace the celebrations. Stating that The Hans India gives wide coverage of news items on various issues, he said the newspaper acts as a bridge between the people and government. The MLA wished that The Hans India would celebrate more anniversaries in the coming years. Later, The Hans India team felicitated Hafeez Khan with shawl and a memento. The staff of The Hans India, HMTV, marketing, circulation departments and others participated in the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X