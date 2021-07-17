Hans India acts as bridge between people, govt: MLA MA Hafeez Khan

Kurnool: Kurnool MLA MA Hafeez Khan said that though The Hans India newspaper started 10 years ago, it won the hearts of millions of people in the district. It left an indelible mark in the hearts of readers through its innovative and unbiased articles, he said.

Participating as chief guest in the 10th anniversary celebrations of The Hans India organised at Kurnool unit office on Friday, Hafeez Khan said that it gave him immense pleasure to grace the celebrations. Stating that The Hans India gives wide coverage of news items on various issues, he said the newspaper acts as a bridge between the people and government. The MLA wished that The Hans India would celebrate more anniversaries in the coming years. Later, The Hans India team felicitated Hafeez Khan with shawl and a memento. The staff of The Hans India, HMTV, marketing, circulation departments and others participated in the celebrations.