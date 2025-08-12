Har ghar tiranga bike rally organised

Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya flagged off a Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally, aimed at fostering the spirit of the freedom movement among citizens ahead of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, from the Collectorate here on Monday.

The rally traversed through Nellore Bus Stand and RIMS before concluding at the Mini Stadium, where participants took a pledge to honour the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Ansariya announced that Har Ghar Tiranga rallies have been organised district-wide since August 3rd as part of Independence Day preparations. The primary objective of these rallies is to instil the spirit of the freedom struggle in every individual, she stated, encouraging widespread public participation.

The event witnessed participation from various district officials, including District Revenue Officer Chinna Obulesu, Special Deputy Collector Vara Kumar, Ongole RDO Lakshmi Prasanna, DTC Suseela, District Education Officer Kiran Kumar, and Ongole Municipal Commissioner Venkateswara Rao. District-level officials, employees, police personnel, and citizens actively participated in thepatriotic initiative.