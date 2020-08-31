Harikatha Pithamaha Aadibhatla Narayana Dasu remembered

Vizianagaram: Harikatha Pithamaha Aadibhatla Narayana Dasu was remembered on his 156th birth anniversary here on Monday.



District Collector M Hari Jawaharlal participated in a programme organised on the occasion by Aadibhatla Kalapeetham here and paid rich tributes to Aadibhatla Narayana Dasu.

"Aadibhatla is not only an artiste, he is a social reformer, apart from rendering Harikatha in villages, he used to educate people and tried to bring them out of blind beliefs," the Collector said.

Aadibhatla brought name and fame for the art form by performing many stage shows all over the India, he pointed out. "We should protect such great artforms and carry forward the greatness to our further generations," Hari Jawaharlal said.

Before that he garlanded the statue of Aadibhatla Narayana Dasu on the premises of Maharajah Music College.