Harshavardhan gets global recognition

NB Harshavardhan Reddy from JCI, Tirupati, has been appointed as the International Commission Chairman of Junior Chamber International India (JCI) for the year 2025.

Tirupati : NB Harshavardhan Reddy from JCI, Tirupati, has been appointed as the International Commission Chairman of Junior Chamber International India (JCI) for the year 2025. The announcement was made by National President Ankur Jhunjhunwala during the 1st National Governing Board Meeting.

In this role, Harsha will oversee international relations and coordination responsibilities for one year, fostering opportunities for Indian youth while strengthening global collaborations. Previously, he served as a National Vice-President of JCI India and as the Development Officer for the Asia Pacific Development Council - JCI, among other notable positions.

