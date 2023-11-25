HC grants bail to Dhulipala

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted bail to former MLA and Sangam Dairy chairman Dhulipala Narendra Kumar and 14 others in connection with the police case against them. When some farmers demanded the management of the Sangam Dairy to pay a bonus, Dhulipala along with the dairy officials allegedly beat them.

The farmers lodged a complaint against the latter and officials of the dairy. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation. The police rushed to the dairy at Vadlamudi to arrest Dhulipala. The staff and workers of the dairy did not allow the police to enter the premises.

The workers raised slogans against the police and demanded a warrant to enter the premises of the dairy. After two hours, the police officials returned. When the police rushed to the dairy, Dhulipala was out of station. Meanwhile, TDP district president Tenali Sravan Kumar and other leaders rushed to the dairy and extended their support.