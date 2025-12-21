HC Judge plants saplings in court premises

Nellore: As part of Swarnandhra- Swachh Andhra initiative, High Court Judge Justice K Suresh Reddy along with District Judge G Srinivas and district Collector Himanshu Shukla planted saplings in the premises of district court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, DRO Vijayakumar along with staff cleaned the Collectorate premises.

Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy along with the officials visited all houses in 18th ward of Kavali town and took representations related to sanitation and other problems from public.

He instructed the officials to solve the problems at once.

He appealed public to keep their surroundings clean and green to avoid viral infections and other diseases and also to make Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s aim of transforming AP as garbage-free State.

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy cleaned streets in Jonnavada village of Butchireddypalem mandal and administered pledge to the villagers to maintain their house surroundings clean.