HCCB launches community initiatives in Chittoor under Project SHINE

Chittoor: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India’s leading FMCG companies, launched a series of community development initiatives in Chittoor on Monday under its flagship CSR programme, Project SHINE. The initiatives span across healthcare, sanitation, women’s empowerment, skill development, and sustainable waste management.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav formally inaugurated the projects in the presence of GD Nellore MLA Dr VM Thomas, local officials, community members, and beneficiaries. As part of its commitment to strengthening healthcare access in rural Andhra Pradesh, HCCB has facilitated regular health camps and improvements in public health infrastructure. A significant step toward better hygiene in schools included the construction of a new toilet block at ZPHS Nanjampeta.

The Minister lauded the efforts, noting that HCCB’s focus on critical sectors such as rural health, sanitation, and skill-building aligns closely with the government‘s vision of a self-reliant Andhra Pradesh. “These efforts complement our broader goals of women’s empowerment and sustainable development,” he said.

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Officer at HCCB, said that Project SHINE aims to address key community challenges through long-term, collaborative solutions. In partnership with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), HCCB also launched a training initiative targeting 5,000 youth in sales and marketing. The programme has already surpassed expectations, training over 7,650 individuals.