HD-tDCS services begin at SVIMS

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has introduced High Definition Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (HD-tDCS) under the Psychiatry Department from Tuesday, marking the first time this advanced treatment is available in the State.

Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said HD-tDCS is a globally recognised non-invasive brain-stimulation technique that delivers a low-intensity electrical current to targeted brain areas with high precision.

He said the new service will help mental-health patients access modern and safe treatment options at SVIMS.

Psychiatry Department Head Dr Ganesh Kumar said HD-tDCS has begun for patients with conditions such as depression, anxiety disorders, OCD, schizophrenia-related hallucinations and addiction issues.

He explained that the treatment enhances medication response, causes no pain, has no major side effects and allows patients to continue their routine activities.

The technique works by restoring activity balance in specific brain regions, especially the frontal areas linked to mood and anxiety. Early patients have reported better motivation, improved sleep, reduced anxiety and clearer thinking.

Dr Ganesh Kumar said the therapy is also showing benefits in OCD, with reduced repetitive thoughts and better control over compulsive behaviours.

In schizophrenia, it helps lower brain hyperactivity associated with auditory hallucinations, leading to improved daily functioning.

SVIMS is also extending HD-tDCS to neurology and physiotherapy. Doctors expect improvements in stroke rehabilitation, chronic and neuropathic pain, and in patients with reading or movement difficulties through brain retraining.

A dedicated treatment room with advanced monitoring systems has been set up, where psychiatrists supervise each session to ensure accurate and safe delivery of HD-tDCS therapy.