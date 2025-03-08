Health camp organised at railway hospital

Visakhapatnam: Waltair division organised a free medical awareness and health camp at the Divisional Railway Hospital here on Friday. The event was conducted by a team of railway doctors under the guidance of chief medical superintendent Dr R K Thiruarul Jothi, ACMS Dr Charumathi and ACMS Dr Laxman Rao. The camp was aimed to raise awareness among railway officers about health issues and provided information on quality treatment for physical concerns. An executive health check-up programme was also conducted to assess the health of the officers and offer advice on managing their well-being.

A total of 70 officers and 15 dependents attended the camp. Additionally, MD Endocrinologist from Medi Cover Hospitals Dr. Vamsi Krishna delivered an informative talk on endocrine system and health management. Speaking at the event, the chief guest Lalit Bohra, Divisional Railway Manager, emphasized the importance of personal health care and nutrition for all railway officers and staff. He urged every individual to focus on their health on a regular basis.