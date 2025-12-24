Health Minister inaugurates newly constructed girls’ hostel

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath said that Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model is the only effective way to ensure rapid development of medical colleges and hospitals. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has adopted one of the best PPP policies in the country, in line with the recommendations of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Standing Committee on Health.

The MP said that during a recent review meeting chaired by Satyakumar Yadav, hospital officials informed that Rs 80 crore is required to complete remaining buildings at Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated newly constructed girls’ hostel building at Siddhartha Government Medical College on Tuesday. MLAs Gadde Ramamohan and Yarlagadda Venkatrao, and NTR district collector Lakshmisha also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Satya Kumar assured that the accommodation issues of Siddhartha Nursing College students would be resolved soon. Emphasising that student welfare should remain a priority regardless of the government in power.

MLA Gadde Ramamohan said the credit for establishing India’s first medical university goes to former chief minister NT Rama Rao, and added that efforts are underway, with the support of the MP and Health Minister, to set up a full-fledged cancer department.

Additional DME Venkatesh, Superintendent Venkateswara Rao, medical college staff and students were present at the programme.