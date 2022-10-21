Health minister Vidadala Rajini flags off 40 ambulances for tribal areas

Vijayawada: Minister for medical and health Vidadala Rajini flagged off 40 medical vans, including 108 ambulances and 104 mobile medical unit vehicles, to improve medical facilities in tribal areas. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for medical and health sector. She said with the launching of 40 new ambulances, a total of 748 ambulances are in service.

She said that the state government has been providing medical facilities in rural areas and around 25,000 people are getting medical facilities free of cost. She said the government is making efforts to set up five super speciality hospitals in tribal regions and a medical college will be set up in agency region of Parvathipuram.

The minister said under family doctor scheme 282 mobile medical vehicles will be purchased at a cost of Rs 67 crore.

Principal secretary of medical and health MT Krishnababu, commissioner of medical and health J Nivas, AP Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation MD M Muralidhara Reddy, Aarogyasri CEO Harindar Prasad and additional CEO Madhusudhana Reddy were present.