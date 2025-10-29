Live
Health varsity fencing teams selected
Vijayawada : Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (UHS) here has selected the Men’s and Women’s Fencing Teams to participate in the All India Inter-University Fencing Championship for Men and Women, to be held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from November 2 to 12.
In a press release issued on Tuesday, Dr E Thrimurthy, Secretary of the Dr NTR UHS Sports Board, announced the names of the selected players. M Joei Yaswanth Kumar (ASRAM Medical College, Eluru) and N Vamsi Pradeep Yadav (Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa) have been chosen for the Men’s Team, he said. For the Women’s Team, B Meghana Yadav (Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada) and Y Nischala (Great Eastern Medical School, Srikakulam) were selected, he added.
Dr P Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, and Dr V Radhika Reddy, Registrar, congratulated the selected men’s and women’s teams for their achievement and extended their best wishes for the upcoming national championship.