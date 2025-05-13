Healthy Min presents Florence Nightingale awards to nurses

Vijayawada: Praising that nursing is a noble profession, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav urged the nurses to serve patients with commitment. He spoke at the ‘International Nurses Day’ programme organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Monday, commemorating the 205th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder philosopher of modern nursing.

Andhra Pradesh State Nurses & Midwives Council organised the programme.

Minister Yadav presented Florence Nightingale Awards, introduced for the first time by the State Council for the best performing nurses in different categories. The awardees have been honoured with Rs 25,000 cash award and a shield.

The winners are - P Rohini (Best ANM), M Nirikshana Kumari (Best Staff Nurse), Dr Ciba Francis (Best Nursing Educator), Prof M Satyavalli (Best Nursing Administrator) and B Ganga Bhavani (Best Nursing Reseacher).

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the services of healthcare professionals are important as those of soldiers defending the nation at borders and stressed that they should not neglect their responsibility. He informed that as per the latest information, 1,21,403 qualified nurses are registered across the State, out of which 16,801 are working in government hospitals. He said over 5,000 posts of nurses are vacant and action has been initiated for filling them.

The Minister directed the State Nurses & Midwives Council to ensure that every qualified nurse is registered and no unregistered nurse is engaged in patient treatment.

Referring to the importance of quality of nursing education, the Minister informed that tough actions are being taken to ensure required education infrastructure including own buildings, clinical attachment facilities, deployment of faculty as per norms etc.

DME and Ex-officio President of State Nursing & Midwives Council Dr Narasimham, Prof Susila, Registrar of the Council, principals and faculty of nursing colleges, nurses and students participated in the International Nurses Day celebration.