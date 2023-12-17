Heavy devotees rush at Kanipakam temple

Chittoor: Kanipakam temple witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims on Saturday with large number of Ayyappa devotees across the State visiting the temple to offer prayers to Siddhi Vinayaka Swamy before leaving to Sabarimala. With two holidays in a row, Saturday and Sunday, devotees flocked to the temple.

Temple Trust Board Chairman A Mohan Reddy informed that reporters that effective measures have been taken up to ensure hassle-free darshan to all the devotees. Several number of home guards and police constables besides temple security force were deployed at queue lines in the temple to avoid any untoward incidents like stampede. Arrangements were made to provide free meals to all the devotees and separate tables were arranged for Ayyappa devotees in the dining hall, he added.

Serpentine queue lines were witnessed before Rs 150 special darsan counters in the temple

Temple AEOs Ravindra Babu, Krishna Reddy and others were present.