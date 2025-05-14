Heavy investments flowing into State: Minister TG Bharat

Mangalagiri: Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing Minister TG Bharat stated that industrialists are showing great interest in investing in Andhra Pradesh.

He participated in a conference with General Managers (GMs) from all districts, held at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri, alongside Commissioner of the Industries Department and APIIC Managing Director Abhishikt Kishore. During the conference, he inquired about details of pending projects in the districts and permissions related to companies planning to invest.

Discussions were held on projects approved in the past five State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meetings. The current status of companies like Arcelor Mittal, BPCL, LG Electronics, TAFE, and Tata Consultancy Services was reviewed. Subsequently, the Industrial Policy and MSME Policy were explained, and concessions to be provided to industrialists were discussed district-wise and industry-wise.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister TG Bharat said that since the formation of his government, the state has been attracting significant investments. He emphasized that officials in the districts where industrialists are setting up industries must have full awareness of the developments. The government is encouraging aspiring industrialists, and there should be no issues in granting permissions for establishing industries.

He instructed that any field-level challenges should be immediately brought to the attention of senior officials. The minister stressed that officials must play a role in the state’s development. The government is giving high priority to both large companies and MSMEs, he noted. He announced that an MSME park is being established in every constituency. Food processing units and handloom textile parks are also being set up, which will attract local investments and create job and employment opportunities. The role of GMs at the district level is crucial in the establishment of industries, he said. Minister TG Bharat directed every official to work responsibly.