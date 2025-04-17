Live
Heavy rain alert issued for coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
The Disaster Management Authority has issued urgent warnings for residents to remain vigilant amidst varying weather conditions across the state.
On Wednesday, 16th April, torrential rains, accompanied by thunder and strong winds, struck several areas in the coastal and Rayalaseema regions.
By 8 pm that evening, Chidikada in Anakapalle district had recorded an astonishing 425 mm of rainfall, while Pulathota in Tirupati district saw 41 mm. Looking ahead to Thursday, 17th April, forecasts predict light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across Chittoor, Tirupati, and north coastal Andhra districts.
Amid the downpours, unseasonably high temperatures were recorded in some areas. On Wednesday, Kurnool reached a peak of 40.7 degrees Celsius, while both Gospadu in Nandyal district and Kanaganapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district recorded temperatures of 40.4 degrees Celsius. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions during this unpredictable weather.