Live
- Officials told to issue progress cards by April 21
- SP inaugurates helmet and dehydration bank for cops
- Minister launches free tailoring training PROGRAM in Penukonda
- Helmet awareness rally held
- TDP accuses Bhumana of spreading misinformation on TTD Goshala
- Focus on revenue issues, maintain government land registers, Tahsildars told
- ‘Dear Uma’ review: A heartfelt tale that touches the soul and sparks awareness
- 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' comes with a promising trailer ahead of July 2025 release
- Good Friday 2025: Meaning, Observance, and Spiritual Significance
- Bengaluru: Youth, who flashed private parts at homemaker, arrested
Heavy rain alert issued for coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
The Disaster Management Authority has issued urgent warnings for residents to remain vigilant amidst varying weather conditions across the state.
The Disaster Management Authority has issued urgent warnings for residents to remain vigilant amidst varying weather conditions across the state. On Wednesday, 16th April, torrential rains, accompanied by thunder and strong winds, struck several areas in the coastal and Rayalaseema regions.
By 8 pm that evening, Chidikada in Anakapalle district had recorded an astonishing 425 mm of rainfall, while Pulathota in Tirupati district saw 41 mm. Looking ahead to Thursday, 17th April, forecasts predict light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms across Chittoor, Tirupati, and north coastal Andhra districts.
Amid the downpours, unseasonably high temperatures were recorded in some areas. On Wednesday, Kurnool reached a peak of 40.7 degrees Celsius, while both Gospadu in Nandyal district and Kanaganapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district recorded temperatures of 40.4 degrees Celsius. Residents are urged to take necessary precautions during this unpredictable weather.