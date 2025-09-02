Heavy rain alert issued to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of significant weather developments as a surface depression in the northeast Bay of Bengal has intensified, reaching an average height of 5.8 km above sea level. In contrast, another depression off the north Odisha coast and northwestern Bay of Bengal measures 1.5 km above sea level. As a result, a low-pressure area is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated across many parts of the Telugu states over the next two days, with gusty winds forecasted along the coast, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 km/h. Fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea until Friday, and residents in low-lying areas are urged to remain vigilant.

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Alluri Seetharamaraju, indicating that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, and Alluri districts today. Authorities in the affected regions have been alerted, and residents are cautioned to avoid staying near dilapidated buildings and hoardings situated beneath trees.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has also warned that Telangana could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for the relevant districts.