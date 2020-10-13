Heavy rain batters Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam/Amaravati: The depression over west-central Bay of Bengal intensified further into a deep depression and moving west-north-westwards and will cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam on Monday night or early Tuesday, according to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure area over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression over West-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred about 250 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam.

The wind speed would be around 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph along the adjoining and off the coasts of Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Sea condition will be "rough to very rough" along and off the Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts till Tuesday evening.

Deep depression is a stage below any cyclonic circulation intensifies into a cyclone. October usually witnesses formation of cyclones over the Bay of Bengal particularly in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, normal life was thrown out of gear in many places, including cities like Vizag and Kakinada and East Godavari district.

Amalapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Jaggampeta, Tuni and other areas in East Godavari witnessed heavy rains. One fishing boat got overturned in Visakhapatnam sea but the fishermen were rescued by other fishing boats in the sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Paravada and Gajuwaka in Visakhaptanm recorded 18 cm and 17 cm rainfall, respectively, since Sunday. Storm water logged on the roads causing lot of inconvenience to the commuters in Vizag. The GVMC has used motors to pumps to drain the rainwater stagnated the roads.

Rains also reported in Mogalturu, Peravali, Chagallu, Nidadavolu, Attili, Palakoderu, Akiveedu and other mandals. Low-lying areas in these mandals were inundated disrupting normal life.