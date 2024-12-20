Live
Just In
Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP today
The meteorological centre, Amaravati, on Thursday announced that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday, December 20.
Vijayawada : The meteorological centre, Amaravati, on Thursday announced that heavy rain is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday, December 20. In a press release on Thursday, the meteorological centre said that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam and squally winds of 40 – 50 kmph to 60 kmph over north coastal AP and south coastal AP due to impact of well-marked low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal.
The associated upper cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and is likely to move nearly northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast by Friday.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmanath has suggested that the people of Andhra Pradesh be alert in view of the low pressure area in Bay of Bengal which is moving towards the AP coast.
He said heavy rains are likely in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada and Eluru. He said there is a possibility of light to normal rains in other parts of the state.