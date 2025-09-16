Heavy Rain Forecast in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Sparks Concerns

The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain forecast for today (Tuesday) for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, attributing the inclement weather to a surface depression in the Bay of Bengal. The department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several districts in both states. Residents are already experiencing rain in various areas, with Hyderabad bearing the brunt of the downpour.

The city of Hyderabad has already faced significant disruption due to heavy rains, with the situation creating a sense of panic among its residents. Tragically, recent rainfall has led to the drowning of three individuals—two in Asifnagar and one in Musheerabad—while another man died when a wall collapsed in Gachibowli. In total, the heavy rains have claimed four lives and left four others seriously injured, prompting authorities to implement precautionary measures to mitigate further accidents as forecasters predict additional heavy rainfall today.

In Andhra Pradesh, rainfall has been reported in multiple locations, with the Meteorological Department suggesting that intense showers are expected again today. They have highlighted the likelihood of heavy rains in the Rayalaseema region, particularly in the districts of Kadapa, Annamaya, and Chittoor. Thunderstorms and strong winds along the coastal regions have also raised concerns, leading officials to caution fishermen against venturing into the sea. A low-pressure area is anticipated to develop in the northwest Bay of Bengal on the 20th or 21st of this month.

In Telangana, the Meteorological Department predicts heavy rains across various districts, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet. Light to moderate rains are expected in other areas, with officials urging residents to remain vigilant in light of the impending severe weather.