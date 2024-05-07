Heavy rain lashed Rajahmundry

Rajamahendravaram : Many parts of East Godavari district including Rajahmundry were hit by heavy rain fall on Tuesday.

Heavy rain along with lightning and thunder for more than 4 hours recorded in Rajahmundry. Trees fell due to heavy winds in many streets and roads across the city.

Drains were overflowed. Underlying areas flooded due to drain waters.

Due to winds, the power supply was stopped throughout the district since 1pm of Tuesday. Due to no power supply people suffered a lot. Water supply and internet services are also interrupted.

The power supply did not restore even at 6 pm.

Samalkot and Ravulapalem bus complexes were drowned with rain water.