Heavy rain lashes Anantapur district, normal Life disrupted

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has lashed the Uravakonda, Vidapanakallu, and Vajrakarur mandals of Anantapur district.

The intense weather has caused streams and canals to overflow, with the Budagavi canal flowing stagnantly. Meanwhile, streams between Vidapanakallu and R. Kottala, Penchulapadu and Poliki, as well as Uravakonda's Undabanda and the villages of Palthur and Mallapuram, are flowing rapidly.

The flooding has led to significant disruption of vehicular movement across the affected areas.

