Live
- IPL 2025: Finch lauds 'versatile' Shreyas Iyer as 'terrific young leader'
- Vijay Sethupathi recalls with gratitude how director Arumugakumar batted for him when he was a nobody!
- Only 3 out of 5 heart failure patients see cardiologist at least once a year: Study
- PM Modi deeply anguished over Hyderabad fire accident
- Heavy rain lashes Anantapur district, normal Life disrupted
- Sharvari reflects on her journey after winning Best Young Actor at the Zee Cine Awards
- Setbacks have served to deepen our scientific rigour: Ex-ISRO chairman
- No DGMO meet with Pak today, no expiry date for break in hostilities: Indian Army
- Rahul Gandhi expresses gratitude to scientists behind India's first nuclear test
- India's seafood exports surge despite global uncertainties
Heavy rain lashes Anantapur district, normal Life disrupted
Highlights
Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has lashed the Uravakonda, Vidapanakallu, and Vajrakarur mandals of Anantapur district.
Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, has lashed the Uravakonda, Vidapanakallu, and Vajrakarur mandals of Anantapur district.
The intense weather has caused streams and canals to overflow, with the Budagavi canal flowing stagnantly. Meanwhile, streams between Vidapanakallu and R. Kottala, Penchulapadu and Poliki, as well as Uravakonda's Undabanda and the villages of Palthur and Mallapuram, are flowing rapidly.
The flooding has led to significant disruption of vehicular movement across the affected areas.
Next Story