Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
Educational institutions in several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Nandyal, Eluru, and NTR, have been declared closed for the day amid rains.
Andhra Pradesh is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, leading the state government to make key decisions in response to the situation. Educational institutions in several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Nandyal, Eluru, and NTR, have been declared closed for the day. The government has also issued a warning for people to exercise caution during these heavy rains.
Torrential downpours have drenched the state, particularly in coastal districts, where the rain seems relentless. Other districts are also receiving abundant rainfall. The heavy rains are a result of a severe low-pressure system that has intensified after forming in the Bay of Bengal. On Wednesday alone, the state received an average of 2.8 cm of rainfall.
The Meteorological Department has predicted that the impact of the low-pressure system will persist until Thursday. A red alert has been issued for 10 districts, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains. The districts on this list include Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and Palnadu. People in these districts are urged to exercise caution.
Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Anakapalli, Prakasam, and Bapatla districts, indicating the possibility of heavy rains. The remaining districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall. Along with the rains, gusty winds of 40-50 km per hour are also anticipated. The low-pressure system is likely to bring rain until Saturday. The Visakha Cyclone Warning Center has advised fishermen to refrain from fishing for the next three days due to rough sea conditions.