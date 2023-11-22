Heavy rain lashes Nellore district

Nellore: Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rain lashed SPSR Nellore district on Tuesday.

As many as 19 mandals against 38 like Indukurupet, Vidavaluru, Nellore Urban, Nellore Rural Kodavaluru, Manubolu, Muthukuru, Tothapalli Gudur,Butchireddy Palem, Sydapuram, Venkatachalam, Kovuru, Podalakuru, Bogolu, Dagadarthi, Alluru, Rapuru, Atmakuru and Sangam mandals have witnessed incessant rain.

Indukurupet mandal has received the highest rainfall of 157 mm. According to Met officials, the rain is likely to continue on Wednesday.

Mandals like Gudur, Chillakuru Naidupet, D V Satram and Sullurpet of the erstwhile Nellore district are likely to receive heavy rain in the coming two days.

The proposed one-day visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Sullurpet on Tuesday was cancelled due to the rains.

The district administration has cautioned the fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

Low-lying areas including Gurralamadugu Sangam, Chandrababu Nagar, Sundaraiah Colony and other places were totally inundated due to the heavy rain. Due to accumulation of silt, drain water overflowed on to the roads. Meanwhile, Nellore MP and YSR Congress Party Nellore in-charge Adala Prabhakara Reddy and seniorTDP senior leader and former Nellore Mayor Shaik Abdul Aziz have alerted their respective party functionaries to take measures to shift the people residing in low-lying areas to safer places.

The municipal corporation has started the silt removal works from drains and canals.

It also kept ready motors at Atmakur Bus Stand and Ramalingapuram under bridges to let the water to clear the water and ensure smooth movement of RTC buses and other vehicles.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Vikas Marmath has conducted a special meeting with the secretariat and municipal corporation staff and engineering officials and asked them to be prepared to take up rescue measures.

The NMC Commissioner cautioned the people not to stay or park their vehicles near huge trees

and hoardings.