Heavy Rainfall Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Due to Low Pressure Area

A low pressure area is anticipated to develop in the southeast Bay of Bengal today, prompting the Meteorological Department to predict heavy rainfall across several regions in Andhra Pradesh (AP) starting tomorrow. Alerts have been issued for multiple districts, particularly in light of the expected rainfall.

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has warned that moderate to heavy rains are likely in the Prakasam, Nellore, and Rayalaseema districts due to the influence of the low pressure system. Widespread rain is expected along the coast and in Rayalaseema on Tuesday, with some areas potentially experiencing heavy precipitation. Farmers in affected regions have been advised to take necessary precautions in agricultural activities.

As heavy rainfall looms, officials have urged residents in low-lying and catchment areas to exercise caution. The districts of Tirupati and Chittoor are particularly cautioned, as streams, canals, and rivers may overflow due to the anticipated downpours.

In contrast, the Telangana Meteorological Department has provided a mixed forecast, indicating dry weather for today and tomorrow. However, light to moderate rains are expected to begin on December 17 and continue until December 20, although no severe weather warnings have been issued. The Hyderabad Meteorological Center reports that fog intensity is likely to be high in various districts in the morning hours, and minimum temperatures may drop significantly in some areas. Additionally, the districts of Adilabad and Asifabad have received a yellow alert due to the potential for cold winds.

Residents are advised to stay informed of weather updates and remain vigilant in light of the impending rainfall and cooler temperatures.