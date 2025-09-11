Heavy Rainfall Warning for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, attributing the expected downpours to a monsoon trough extending from a cyclonic circulation in the northeast Arabian Sea to the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Forecasts indicate that heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely over the next two days, particularly affecting areas along the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh. Cities such as Visakhapatnam, Alluri, Anakapalle, and Kakinada are expected to experience intense rainfall beginning today.

In Telangana, a yellow alert has been issued for several districts, including Komuram Bheem, Mancherial, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad, as the potential for heavy rain increases. Other districts such as Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad are also likely to see significant rainfall, while moderate showers are forecast for the remaining areas.

Forecasters have predicted heavy rain for Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts in the next two to three hours. Additionally, light rain could occur in Adilabad, Jagtial, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nagar Kurnool, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Vikarabad districts.

In Andhra Pradesh, a majority of districts, including Alluri, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu, can expect moderate to heavy showers with thundershowers this Thursday. The AP Disaster Management Agency has also advised that light to moderate rain is likely in areas such as Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, Thugo, Pago, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Chittoor, and Tirupati.