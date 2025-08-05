  • Menu
Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool

Highlights

Heavy rainfall since the early hours of the morning has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas of Adoni.

Heavy rainfall since the early hours of the morning has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas of Adoni. The persistent downpour has resulted in waterlogging on main roads, including the Municipal Main Road, the Srinivas Bhavan intersection, and the Kotla intersection, where water levels have reached knee-deep.

Local residents are grappling with significant challenges as floodwaters have inundated homes in areas such as Langar Bhav Veedhi, Havannapet, and Kaudalpet. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted daily life and raised concerns among the community as they navigate the crisis. Emergency services are urged to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance to those affected.

