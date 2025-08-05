Live
- Philippines president accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, to hold talks with PM Modi
- PM Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor
- Massive wildfire in central California threatens homes, injures 3 people as it burns out of control
- Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool
- Guard-less goods train derailed in Dhanbad on Jul 31, poses threat to passenger trains: Union
- Hoardings, banners with ‘Antim Johar’ message put up in Ranchi to pay tributes to Shibu Soren
- 59 phones recovered in Kodumur
- Heavy Rains Forecast Across Telangana and Rayalaseema
- Teenage realtor guns down gardener over closed gate in south Delhi
- Collector inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya near Palasamudram
Heavy rains cause severe floodings in Adoni of Kurnool
Highlights
Heavy rainfall since the early hours of the morning has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas of Adoni.
Heavy rainfall since the early hours of the morning has led to severe flooding in low-lying areas of Adoni. The persistent downpour has resulted in waterlogging on main roads, including the Municipal Main Road, the Srinivas Bhavan intersection, and the Kotla intersection, where water levels have reached knee-deep.
Local residents are grappling with significant challenges as floodwaters have inundated homes in areas such as Langar Bhav Veedhi, Havannapet, and Kaudalpet. The adverse weather conditions have disrupted daily life and raised concerns among the community as they navigate the crisis. Emergency services are urged to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance to those affected.
Next Story