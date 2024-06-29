Live
- RTO staff protest attack on JTC; call for State-wide pen-down strike
- It’s a shake-up time for universities in AP
- Cyberabad cops hold meeting with IT cos for beating traffic woes
- DCA seizes mislabeled drugs
- SSC advanced supply results released
- Change of govts in Odisha, AP raises hopes for end to disputes
- Hyderabad: Frisking ops by pesky cops in Old City incur netizens’ ire
- Heavy Rains Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh for three days
- ABVP members stage dharna against pvt school mgmts
- Nurturing future leadership programme concludes
The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rains are expected to hit Andhra Pradesh for 3 days due to a low pressure trough.
Meteorological Department officials have indicated that areas such as Parvathipuram, Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Kakinada, Konaseema, and Ubhaya Godavari districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers. Similar conditions are expected in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts.
Given the possibility of thunderstorms, officials are advising residents to remain vigilant during this period. Home and Disaster Management Minister Anita Vangalapudi has instructed officials to stay alert and respond promptly to any issues that may arise. Special teams have been tasked with coordinating relief efforts and focusing on low-lying areas that are at risk of flooding.