  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rains Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh for three days

Heavy Rains Forecasted in Andhra Pradesh for three days
x
Highlights

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rains are expected to hit Andhra Pradesh for 3 days due to a low pressure...

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that heavy rains are expected to hit Andhra Pradesh for 3 days due to a low pressure trough.

Meteorological Department officials have indicated that areas such as Parvathipuram, Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Kakinada, Konaseema, and Ubhaya Godavari districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers. Similar conditions are expected in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, and Chittoor districts.

Given the possibility of thunderstorms, officials are advising residents to remain vigilant during this period. Home and Disaster Management Minister Anita Vangalapudi has instructed officials to stay alert and respond promptly to any issues that may arise. Special teams have been tasked with coordinating relief efforts and focusing on low-lying areas that are at risk of flooding.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X