Heavy rains lash Banaganapalle constituency; low-lying areas inundated

Banaganapalle: Nandyal district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday night, with Banaganapalle constituency receiving significant showers. Kovvuru mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 29.8 mm. Several low-lying areas have been inundated due to the downpour. In Kovvelakuntla–Lingala R&B road, a minor bridge stream has been overflowing since Monday night, following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. Additionally, large volumes of water were released from the Pothireddypadu head regulator into the Kundu River, leading to a sharp rise in the river’s water level.

The Kundu River is now flowing at danger level, with floodwaters gushing into surrounding areas. At Vallampadu, the stream beneath a small bridge has swollen and is flowing nearly four feet above the bridge, completely halting vehicular movement on the Nandyal–other regions route. Several locals, however, were seen risking their safety by attempting to cross the forceful current to reach the opposite bank.

Authorities have issued an alert to residents in villages along the Kundu River banks, urging them to remain vigilant as the flood situation remains critical. With the river in spate and heavy water inflows continuing, officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incidents.