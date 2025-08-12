Live
- Mixed Reactions Emerge After Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ruling
- 78.41 crore applications insured, Rs 1.83 lakh crore claims paid under PMFBY
- Heavy rain lashes parts of Gujarat, highest recorded in Vadodara's Sinor
- Coolie Movie Starring Rajinikanth to Release on 14 August | Ticket Booking Update
- Man charged over alleged stabbing of two neighborus in Sydney
- Severe Flooding Hits Warangal Due to Heavy Rains
- Czech Republic reports sharp rise in hepatitis-A cases
- North Korea holds firing drills ahead of planned South Korea-US joint military exercises
- Kingdom OTT to Stream on This OTT Platform, Vijay Deverakonda Movie Streaming Details
- Delhi HC gets new judge, strength increases to 44
Heavy rains lash Banaganapalle constituency; low-lying areas inundated
Banaganapalle: Nandyal district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday night, with Banaganapalle constituency receiving significant showers. Kovvuru...
Banaganapalle: Nandyal district witnessed heavy rainfall on Monday night, with Banaganapalle constituency receiving significant showers. Kovvuru mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 29.8 mm. Several low-lying areas have been inundated due to the downpour. In Kovvelakuntla–Lingala R&B road, a minor bridge stream has been overflowing since Monday night, following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. Additionally, large volumes of water were released from the Pothireddypadu head regulator into the Kundu River, leading to a sharp rise in the river’s water level.
The Kundu River is now flowing at danger level, with floodwaters gushing into surrounding areas. At Vallampadu, the stream beneath a small bridge has swollen and is flowing nearly four feet above the bridge, completely halting vehicular movement on the Nandyal–other regions route. Several locals, however, were seen risking their safety by attempting to cross the forceful current to reach the opposite bank.
Authorities have issued an alert to residents in villages along the Kundu River banks, urging them to remain vigilant as the flood situation remains critical. With the river in spate and heavy water inflows continuing, officials are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any untoward incidents.