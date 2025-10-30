Heavy rains lash Vijayawada

Vijayawada: After Cyclone Montha, which weakened into a cyclonic storm following its landfall at Antarvedi between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, heavy rains accompanied by winds lashed Vijayawada and several parts of NTR and Krishna districts on Wednesday. Continuous rain since Tuesday midnight has severely disrupted normal life, inundated several low-lying areas and affected road transport. Following government advisories, traders and shopkeepers across Vijayawada and nearby areas kept their shops and establishments closed as a precautionary measure. By Wednesday afternoon, almost all major business areas — including Besant Road, Governorpet, Eluru Road, Bandar Road, One Town, and Mogalrajapuram — remained shut, with very little public movement.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), along with the Police, Revenue, Fire, and State Disaster Management authorities, worked continuously to clear the roads and remove fallen trees. Large trees that had fallen on the Collectorate Road were quickly removed by VMC and the electricity department staff to restore traffic flow. Several key roads in the city witnessed severe waterlogging due to the incessant downpour. Several low-lying areas, such as Gunadala, One Town, Ajith Singh Nagar, Ramavarappadu Ring, Benz Circle, Mogalrajapuram, Low-Bridge near PNBS, and portions of Eluru Road, experienced flooding, disrupting vehicular traffic. The continuous rain and strong winds also led to minor power interruptions in a few localities. Interestingly, residents preferred to stay indoors throughout the day, venturing out only in the evening as the rain intensity slightly decreased. Authorities continue to remain on high alert to handle any emergency situation arising from the cyclone’s aftereffects.

NTR District registers 15.31 cm rainfall

The cyclone brought heavy rains across NTR district recording a total rainfall of 15.31 cm and an average 8 cm. The rains caused waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupted normal life.

Since Tuesday midnight, incessant rain lashed various parts of the district, with several mandals recording rainfall above 8 cm. Kanchikacherla received the highest rainfall of 10.86 cm, followed by Nandigama (10.15 cm), Gampalagudem (9.66 cm), Tiruvuru (9.40 cm), and Chandarlapadu (9.20 cm).

Vijayawada East recorded 8.71 cm, while Vijayawada Central, North, and West mandals received 8.80 cm each. Vijayawada Rural also received 9.20 cm rainfall. The remaining mandals across the district witnessed rainfall ranging between 6.50 cm and 8.50cm.