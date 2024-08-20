Heavy Rains Predicted Across Andhra Pradesh for next three days

The Andhra Pradesh state is bracing for moderate to heavy rainfall over the next several days as a weather trough remains active in the vicinity of Rayalaseema, extending down to the Comorin region. This weather system is expected to bring significant precipitation to various districts, particularly in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam, among others.

According to the latest meteorological reports, some regions may experience rainfall exceeding expectations, including Srikakulam, where Itchapuram recorded 48.4 mm, and Vizianagaram, where Escota saw an impressive 52.4 mm of rain. Other notable rainfall figures include 36 mm in Merakamudiam and 30.8 mm in Velerupadu located in Eluru district.

On Monday, maximum temperatures in several districts soared 2 to 5 degrees above normal as the weather remained predominantly sunny and hot, a phenomenon attributed to the weakened monsoon pattern. The highest temperature recorded was a staggering 39 degrees Celsius in Kavali, Nellore district.

Despite the ongoing rains, there remains an air of contradiction as many regions continue to grapple with drought conditions. August, typically a month of ample rainfall, has instead seen a strange mix of weather patterns, leaving communities to suffer under both scorching sun and unexpected downpours.



Residents in districts like Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, and others are expected to receive lighter showers, offering little respite from the oppressive heat.

