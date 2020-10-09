Heavy rains predicted by IMD in Andhra for next three days amid depression in Bay of Bengal

Heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh as the surface trough continues at an altitude of 3.1 km in the southern coastal areas. A surface trough is formed over central Odisha and spreads over Rayalaseema to southern Tamil Nadu. As a result, the low pressure will form on Friday in the eastern central Bay of Bengal along the northern Andaman Sea.

The IMD has forecasted that the depression in Bay of Bengal would turn into a cyclone in next 24 hours and cross the coast between northern and southern Odisha on October 11th. The Surface Trough is also formed in the vicinity of Telangana as well hence the meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains for the next two days.

Moderate rains lashed several districts in AP on Thursday. Light to moderate rains are expected across the state on Friday as well and heavy rains are expected on Saturday and Sunday. Authorities have warned fishermen not to go hunting as the cyclone could cause havoc in the Bay of Bengal with winds upto 45-55 km per hour along the coast. The winds are blowing fast. The state disaster department also alerted officials.