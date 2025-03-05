Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar Completes Look Test For Global Star Ram Charan's RC 16; Will Join The Sets Soon

Bengaluru: Global Star Ram Charan joined forces with sensational director Buchi Babu Sana, who made a blockbuster debut with "Uppena", for the much-anticipated film, tentatively called RC 16. This most-awaited film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Karunada Chakravarthy Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role.

Recently, the team completed Shivanna's look test for the movie and he will be joining the shoot very soon. Shivanna, known for his magnanimous screen presence, will bring his aura and majesty to his character in RC 16. This film also marks the first collaboration between Ram Charan and Shivanna.

RC 16 was launched in 2024 and the regular shoot began with the first schedule happening in Mysore in November 2024. Recently, the team wrapped up another key schedule in Hyderabad. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including versatile actor Jagapathi Babu, Bollywood actor Divyenndu of Mirzapur fame and many others.

















Oscar-winning musical composer AR Rahman is weaving his musical magic for the movie while renowned cinematographer Ratnavelu is creating stunning visuals through his lens. Avinash Kolla is serving as the production designer. Venkata Satish Kilaru is bankrolling the project under the banner Vriddhi Cinemas. Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are jointly presenting the film.