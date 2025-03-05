LeBron James becomes first player to score 50,000 career points in NBA history

The three-time Olympic gold medallist LeBron James has become the first NBA player in history to score 50,000 career points.

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star reached the milestone after scoring a three-pointer during the NBA regular season game at home against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

James needed just one point heading into the Lakers’ matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. He drilled a three-pointer from the left wing off a Luka Doncic feed with 8:34 remaining in the first quarter. He went on to put up 34 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, leading the Lakers to a convincing 136-115 victory over the Pelicans.

The American's combined scoring total now includes 41,871 regular-season points and 8,162 postseason points. He is also a first player in NBA history to play both as a teenager and past the age of 40.

Last month, James became the first player in the history of the NBA to have multiple 40 plus points in a game at age 40 or higher. The legendary Michael Jordan is the only other 40-year-old to have produced a 40 plus point performance.

In December last year, James, a man whose longevity will be talked about for years to come, surpassed six-time NBA MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most minutes played in league history during Los Angeles Lakers’ win over Sacramento Kings.

He was already the league's top scorer after surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's regular-season scoring record on February 7, 2023, and broke Michael Jordan’s playoff scoring record on May 25, 2017.

James also holds the NBA records for career field-goal attempts and turnovers while ranking fourth in assists, sixth in steals.