Complaint lodged against encroachments on govt lands

Adilabad: Tribal leaders have lodged a complaint with officials about encroachment on forest and government lands in the district.

In Ichoda outskirts of Adilabad district, it is alleged that some influential people have encroached on government land in survey number 118, created an illegal layout, and occupied it.

In survey number 120/1/1, 3.03 acres of government land has been encroached upon, and in survey number 120/1/3, government land meant for a government school/college has been encroached and a hotel has been set up. Tribal leaders recently complained to Tehsildar Satyanarayana about these encroachments.

On Monday, in the complaints, they requested the Additional Collector, Shyamala Devi, to monitor these lands and take action. They claimed that law has been violated by setting up layouts and hotels without government permission. They requested the registration of criminal cases against the perpetrators, the removal of illegal constructions, and the immediate repossession of the lands by the government.

Villagers and tribal leaders submitted a petition to the Additional Collector, Shyamala Devi, demanding action against illegal layouts.

Responding to this, the Additional Collector directed the village panchayat secretary to take strict action immediately. Meanwhile, in Ichoda scheduled village panchayat area, in survey number 82, land near Ayyappa temple is said to have been developed into a multi-venture, with illegal gravel roads constructed on the land belonging to tribals.

They requested that the construction work be stopped and the land be repossessed. They mentioned that despite lodging a complaint with the Ichoda village panchayat secretary on February 12 regarding illegal layouts on survey numbers 83, 98, and 118, no action has been taken.

In a previous complaint, they included photos and details of illegal layouts in survey number 98 behind MJP Boys School, and in survey number 118, land near the bus stand and adjacent road leading to Gubba. They requested immediate action against the illegal layouts and repossession of the occupied plots.

The re-emergence of ventures and land encroachments in agency areas has come to light. Authorities repeatedly advise the public not to purchase plots in unauthorised ventures and to buy only in DTCP-approved ventures.