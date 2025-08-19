Heavy rains throw life out of gear in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam city has been witnessing incessant rains for the past two days, throwing life out of gear. A number of roads in the city and outskirts have been filled with rainwater, giving a tough time for the motorists to commute. Traffic bottlenecks were witnessed at several junctions.

The situation in neighbourhoods such as Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Vepagunta, Madhurawada, Kommadi, Poorna Market, Sheela Nagar, Gnanapuram, Chavulamadham, among others, is even worse as the rain-filled roads gave tough time for the commuters to pass through.

However, the city got relieved of rain from Monday noon. Pedagantyada recorded the highest rainfall of 149-mm followed by Gajuwaka that recorded 141-mm rainfall, Anandapuram-137-mm and Pendurthi-128-mm, Gopalpatnam 118-mm. At Padmanabham mandal, lowest rainfall of 93-mm was recorded. The district recorded a total of 1,374-mm of rainfall on Monday.

Public representatives paid a visit to wards in their respective constituencies and alerted the residents to stay safe. West constituency PGVR Naidu, south constituency MLA Ch. Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav paid a visit to low-lying localities along with other GVMC officials. At Bheemunipatnam, RDO Sangeeth Mathur and Thasildar Rama Rao visited Mangamaripeta cyclone shelter and instructed the officials to keep it ready so that some of the residents residing in risky zones could be shifted in case of any emergency requirement.

Following long spells of rain, Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao appealed to residents of hilly and low-lying areas to remain alert. He informed that GVMC officials are making necessary alternative arrangements for the safety of citizens. On Monday, the Mayor, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Kanaka Mahalaxmi, inspected several areas that fall under zone-II, including Simhapuri Colony, Pedagadhili Junction, and Ramakrishnapuram.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor noted that landslides have occurred near the steps close to the Annapurna Canteen in Simhapuri Colony. In another location, a minor landslip posed a threat to three houses, for which sandbags were immediately placed as a protective measure to prevent further soil erosion. The Mayor also visited Ramakrishnapuram where a wall in the house collapsed due to the rains. The Mayor assured that the GVMC disaster management teams are on alert round-the-clock and urged the citizens to promptly inform officials in case of any emergency. He instructed GVMC staff to stay constantly accessible to the public, identify vulnerable locations in advance and alert residents. He further directed them to shift families, if necessary, to rehabilitation centres.

Further, Srinivasa Rao instructed the engineering wing to prepare proposals for permanent construction of retaining walls in hill slope areas to prevent future risks. Ward corporator Kella Sunitha Satyanarayana, leaders Ommi Sanyasirao, Govinda, GVMC officials, and Secretariat staff participated in the inspection. Several roadside vendors had to shut down their shops for days as their business came to a standstill due to rains.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rains for the past two days and red alert warning issued by the Indian Meteorological Department and district administration of Alluri Sitarama Raju, the following train services will be cancelled or diverted or short terminated or short originated. As part of it, Visakhapatnam - Kirandul Night Express (18515) leaving from Visakhapatnam August 19 to run in a diverted route via Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Rayagada, Koraput.

Similarly, Kirandul - Visakhapatnam Night Express (18516) leaving from Kirandul on August 19 to run in a diverted route via Koraput, Rayagada, Vizianagaram, Kothavalasa. Visakhapatnam - Kirandul passenger (58501) leaving from Visakhapatnam on August 18 was short terminated at Araku and returned back as 58502 from Araku to Visakhapatnam.

Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger (58502) leaving Kirandul on August 18 was short terminated at Koraput and returned back as 58501 from Koraput to Kirandul. Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger (58501) is cancelled on August 19. Also, Kirandul- Visakhapatnam passenger (58502) will be cancelled on August 19.