Heavy rains to continue in AP for next five days, cyclone expected on May 9

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warned that moderate to heavy rains with scattered thundershowers are likely to occur in the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Anakapalli, Allurisitaramaraju, Eluru, Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya districts today followed moderate rains in Anakapalli, Alluri, Manyam, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Anantapur districts in May 4.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of formation of surface circulation in Southeast Bay of Bengal on 6th of this month and turn into a low pressure in the same region by 8th of this month and later on it is expected to enter South East Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea and become a cyclone.

The Meteorological Department predicts that it will move towards Bangladesh and West Bengal. It has been raining heavily for the last four days. Along with Tirupati, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, Guntur, the rest of the districts received heavy rainfall.

On the other hand, the CM reviewed the heavy rains and crop damage with the officials and directed the officials to take necessary measures to support the farmers who have lost crops due to untimely rains. Officials have been advised to buy wet grain from farmers due to rains across the state. Moreover, the Chief Minister ordered to display the lists of the farmers whose crops are damaged in the village secretariats and complete the social inspection.