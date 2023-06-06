Heavy weight torpedo of Indian Navy engages an underwater target

  • Menu
The Indian Navy and DRDO successfully engaged an underwater target with an indigenously developed heavy weight Torpedo on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy and DRDO successfully engaged an underwater target with an indigenously developed heavy weight Torpedo on Tuesday.

The successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

This showcases commitment of the Indian Navy to future proof combat readiness through Atma Nirbharta.

