Live
- Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ teaser to be out on this date
- Actor Srikanth applauds upcoming Rajiv Gandhi Online Quiz Competition
- India's Internet economy to reach $1 tn by 2030: Report
- AP govt. holds a conference in Agriculture exports, says its aim is to increase farmers income
- JP Nadda Make A Count Of Changes Came In Country Since BJP Came To Power
- Chandrababu gets a grand welcome at NTR Trust Bhavan in Hyderabad
- ‘Flash’ creating tension in ‘Adipurush’ makers
- Heavy weight torpedo of Indian Navy engages an underwater target
- Extension of Suburban Rail Project to Mysore, Gauribidanur, Kolar: MB Patil
- Deloitte India launches Generative AI practice to pioneer transformative solutions for businesses and communities
Heavy weight torpedo of Indian Navy engages an underwater target
Highlights
The Indian Navy and DRDO successfully engaged an underwater target with an indigenously developed heavy weight Torpedo on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy and DRDO successfully engaged an underwater target with an indigenously developed heavy weight Torpedo on Tuesday.
The successful engagement of an underwater target by an indigenously developed heavy weight torpedo is a significant milestone in Indian Navy's and DRDO’s quest for accurate delivery of ordnance on target in the underwater domain, the Indian Navy said in a statement.
This showcases commitment of the Indian Navy to future proof combat readiness through Atma Nirbharta.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS